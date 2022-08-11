Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFY. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

