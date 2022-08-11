Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 156 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $1,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,628,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFR. Stephens upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CFR opened at $133.43 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.32.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

