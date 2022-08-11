Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 224.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,244.84% and a negative return on equity of 106.00%. Analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $832,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,579,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 523,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 106,968 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

