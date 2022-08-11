Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the July 15th total of 612,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aethlon Medical Stock Up 3.1 %

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.77. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 48.91% and a negative net margin of 3,542.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aethlon Medical in a report on Saturday, July 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. NTB Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

