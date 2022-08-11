Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Down 76.0% in July

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the July 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aftermath Silver Stock Performance

AAGFF stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Aftermath Silver has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

