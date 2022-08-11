Ag Growth International Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.39). The business had revenue of C$292.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.48 million.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares set a C$49.00 price objective on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.71.

TSE:AFN opened at C$34.53 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$25.85 and a 12 month high of C$44.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.30. The firm has a market cap of C$652.00 million and a P/E ratio of 61.66.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.