ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Update

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 220.7% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($45.41) to €45.50 ($46.43) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HSBC raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. ING Group started coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($39.29) to €42.70 ($43.57) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ageas SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.70%. Research analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $2.0559 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

