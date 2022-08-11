Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Stock Price Down 5.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.3% on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $25.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Agiliti traded as low as $16.89 and last traded at $17.37. 5,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 185,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,025 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 32,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $635,517.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,275.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,711. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Agiliti by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,914,000 after purchasing an additional 258,454 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 500,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agiliti by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,334,000 after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Agiliti by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,737,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after acquiring an additional 34,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agiliti by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Agiliti’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

