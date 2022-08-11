Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in July

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Agra Ventures Price Performance
Shares of AGFAF stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Agra Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.
Agra Ventures Company Profile
