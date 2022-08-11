Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Down 43.6% in July

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the July 15th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACGBY opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. Agricultural Bank of China has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.30.
Agricultural Bank of China Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.6816 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Agricultural Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Agricultural Bank of China
Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.
