Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Update

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 154.5% from the July 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Agronomics Trading Down 1.0 %
OTCMKTS:AGNMF opened at 0.22 on Thursday. Agronomics has a 52 week low of 0.17 and a 52 week high of 0.47.
Agronomics Company Profile
