Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Update

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 154.5% from the July 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Agronomics Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:AGNMF opened at 0.22 on Thursday. Agronomics has a 52 week low of 0.17 and a 52 week high of 0.47.

Get Agronomics alerts:

Agronomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.