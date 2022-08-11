AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,916,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AiAdvertising Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AIAD opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. AiAdvertising has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06.
About AiAdvertising
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AiAdvertising (AIAD)
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for AiAdvertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiAdvertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.