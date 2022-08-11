AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,916,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AiAdvertising Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AIAD opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. AiAdvertising has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

Get AiAdvertising alerts:

About AiAdvertising

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Aiadvertising Inc provides digital advertising solutions worldwide. Its flagship solution SWARM, an audience intelligence solution offers products, such as BUZZ, a behavior based market research solution; THE SWARM, an intelligent audience building solution; HIVE, a redefined geographic targeting solution; and HONEY, a reporting and visualization tool.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AiAdvertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiAdvertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.