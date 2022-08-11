Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,300 shares, a growth of 8,686.1% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 883,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Airbus from €170.00 ($173.47) to €180.00 ($183.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Airbus from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.20.

Shares of EADSY opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.63. Airbus has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

