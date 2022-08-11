Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Update

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the July 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Airports of Thailand Public Trading Up 6.8 %

OTCMKTS AIPUY opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61.

About Airports of Thailand Public

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments.

