Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Update

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the July 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Airports of Thailand Public Trading Up 6.8 %
OTCMKTS AIPUY opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61.
About Airports of Thailand Public
