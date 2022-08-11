Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Akbank T.A.S. and Carter Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akbank T.A.S. 0 1 1 0 2.50 Carter Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Carter Bankshares has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.89%. Given Carter Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than Akbank T.A.S..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

38.2% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and Carter Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akbank T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A Carter Bankshares 22.89% 9.74% 0.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and Carter Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion 0.47 $898.88 million N/A N/A Carter Bankshares $162.78 million 2.43 $31.46 million $1.43 11.27

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares.

Volatility & Risk

Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carter Bankshares beats Akbank T.A.S. on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans financing for investments, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and timely and permanent solutions for corporate customers' working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers' requests that include collection and payment services and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; and marketing and pricing activities related treasury products. Further, it provides financial leasing services, stock exchange brokerage services, and portfolio management, as well as offers payment services and issues electronic money. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 710 branches. Akbank T.A.S. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides other banking services that include safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, online banking, bill pay, online account opening, mobile deposit, mobile banking, debit cards, e-statements, and ATM services; title insurance and other financial institution-related products and services; and treasury and corporate cash management services. It operates through 69 branches in Virginia and North Carolina. Carter Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

