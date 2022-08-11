Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.50. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.54. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 186.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

