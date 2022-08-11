Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $72.04, but opened at $77.05. Alarm.com shares last traded at $74.61, with a volume of 2,054 shares.

The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 2,392 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $138,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,129,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 2,392 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $138,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,129,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $85,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,325 shares of company stock worth $664,025. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 84.29, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 7.46.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

