Albert Ellis Acquires 50,000 Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Albert Ellis bought 50,000 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,166.26).
Staffline Group Price Performance
Shares of STAF stock opened at GBX 41.50 ($0.50) on Thursday. Staffline Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 38 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.40 ($1.12). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,075.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80.
About Staffline Group
