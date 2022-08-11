Albert Ellis Acquires 50,000 Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Albert Ellis bought 50,000 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,166.26).

Staffline Group Price Performance

Shares of STAF stock opened at GBX 41.50 ($0.50) on Thursday. Staffline Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 38 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.40 ($1.12). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,075.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80.

Get Staffline Group alerts:

About Staffline Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.