Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Update

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AGNPF opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.
About Algernon Pharmaceuticals
