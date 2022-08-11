Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Update

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGNPF opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Get Algernon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.