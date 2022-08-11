Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $14.51. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Allogene Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 9,468 shares traded.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALLO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.
Insider Activity at Allogene Therapeutics
In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,880. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.55.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148,214.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.