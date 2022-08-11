Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Raised to $252.00 at Evercore ISI

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to $252.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALNY. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.29.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $232.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $233.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,754 shares in the company, valued at $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

