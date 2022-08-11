Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Raised by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 8.8% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $79,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,984,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 33,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 81,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,182,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $119.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

