Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.8% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.
NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $119.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
