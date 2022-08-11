Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset Capital Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,396,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Get Alset Capital Acquisition alerts:

Alset Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAX opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Alset Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89.

Alset Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, as well as businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.