AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Short Interest Down 45.4% in July

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,600 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the July 15th total of 376,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AltEnergy Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEAE opened at $9.98 on Thursday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Get AltEnergy Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEAE. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,730,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,850,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,372,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,920,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 559,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 146,408 shares in the last quarter. 43.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.