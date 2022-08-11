ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT Lowered to $32.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $60.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 150.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALXO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.21. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $81.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after buying an additional 691,410 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 225,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,608,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 115,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

