Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $185.00 at Citigroup

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $142.69 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 127.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

