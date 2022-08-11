AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth $2,359,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth $992,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 68,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.93 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

About AMC Networks

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.