Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen to $125.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s previous close.

AMED has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.53.

Amedisys Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AMED opened at $122.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $101.61 and a 52-week high of $193.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 194.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 98.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 340,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,706,000 after purchasing an additional 168,949 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,547,000 after purchasing an additional 106,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

