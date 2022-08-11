Americana Partners LLC Buys 409 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

GOOGL stock opened at $119.70 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

