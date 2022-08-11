AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMSF. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMERISAFE news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $179,230.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,238.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $257,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,933.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $179,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,711 shares in the company, valued at $952,238.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,218. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $64.90. The company has a market cap of $929.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.27.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

