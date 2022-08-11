AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) PT Raised to $125.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.40.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN opened at $116.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.24. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.26.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,721,000 after acquiring an additional 291,866 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,017,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,582,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after acquiring an additional 163,430 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.