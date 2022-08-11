Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.29, but opened at $2.22. Amyris shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 100,965 shares changing hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Amyris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMRS shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Amyris

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $81,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,972.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 199,225 shares of company stock valued at $403,182. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Amyris by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Amyris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.