Analysts Offer Predictions for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sally Beauty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sally Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $961.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.97 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 90.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,590,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,794,000 after buying an additional 558,630 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.