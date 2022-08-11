Analysts Offer Predictions for The Lion Electric Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

LEV has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Shares of Lion Electric stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.16. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $15.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $565,330,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lion Electric by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,465,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,507,000 after buying an additional 91,445 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 162,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 998,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 304,974 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Lion Electric by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 600,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,138 shares in the last quarter.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

