Analysts Offer Predictions for XPO Logistics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for XPO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

XPO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $45.09 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $2,674,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,361,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,288,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of XPO Logistics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.