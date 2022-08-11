Analysts Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) PT at $72.63

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BALL shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.94 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE:BALL opened at $57.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Ball has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.61.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

