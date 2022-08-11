Analysts Set Expectations for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson anticipates that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s current full-year earnings is ($2.68) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.40.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average of $93.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.77 and a beta of 1.05. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $158.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

