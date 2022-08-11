Analysts Set Expectations for Premium Brands Holdings Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$134.27.

TSE:PBH opened at C$96.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$104.93. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$87.06 and a 1-year high of C$137.75.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.46 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.41%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

