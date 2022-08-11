Analysts Set Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) PT at $24.40

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMUX shares. Aegis reduced their price target on Immunic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Immunic from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. Immunic has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.10.

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,705,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,572,000 after buying an additional 990,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunic by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Immunic by 11.8% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,089,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 115,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunic by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 54,867 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Immunic by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

