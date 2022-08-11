Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Converge Technology Solutions (CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE: CTS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$14.50 to C$11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

7/25/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$11.00.

7/21/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$11.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$7.00.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

TSE CTS opened at C$7.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.32. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.85 and a 52 week high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.63 million. Research analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.