Analyzing Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) and Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) and Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broadscale Acquisition and Enel Chile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A Enel Chile $3.71 billion 0.58 $110.70 million N/A N/A

Enel Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Broadscale Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Broadscale Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Chile has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Broadscale Acquisition and Enel Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enel Chile 0 0 2 0 3.00

Enel Chile has a consensus target price of $3.74, suggesting a potential upside of 139.74%. Given Enel Chile’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enel Chile is more favorable than Broadscale Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Broadscale Acquisition and Enel Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadscale Acquisition N/A -13.57% 0.69% Enel Chile N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enel Chile beats Broadscale Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadscale Acquisition

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants. As of December 31, 2021, it had 8,054 megawatts of gross installed capacity, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region. The company also engages in the sale and transportation of natural gas; and provision of construction works, engineering, and consulting services. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Chile S.A. and changed its name to Enel Chile S.A. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A.

