Analyzing Freshworks (FRSH) & The Competition

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) is one of 415 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Freshworks to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings for Freshworks and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Freshworks
|0
|4
|5
|0
|2.56
|Freshworks Competitors
|1625
|11186
|24093
|526
|2.63
Freshworks currently has a consensus price target of $18.23, suggesting a potential upside of 10.80%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 26.73%. Given Freshworks’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Freshworks has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Freshworks and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Freshworks
|-68.69%
|-24.02%
|-19.92%
|Freshworks Competitors
|-91.56%
|-64.74%
|-8.84%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Freshworks and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Freshworks
|$371.02 million
|-$191.99 million
|-0.65
|Freshworks Competitors
|$1.81 billion
|$283.08 million
|36.33
Freshworks’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Freshworks. Freshworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Freshworks rivals beat Freshworks on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
About Freshworks
Freshworks Inc., a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc. was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
