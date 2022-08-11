Analyzing Freshworks (FRSH) & The Competition

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) is one of 415 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Freshworks to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Freshworks and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freshworks 0 4 5 0 2.56 Freshworks Competitors 1625 11186 24093 526 2.63

Freshworks currently has a consensus price target of $18.23, suggesting a potential upside of 10.80%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 26.73%. Given Freshworks’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Freshworks has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

24.9% of Freshworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of Freshworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Freshworks and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freshworks -68.69% -24.02% -19.92% Freshworks Competitors -91.56% -64.74% -8.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freshworks and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Freshworks $371.02 million -$191.99 million -0.65 Freshworks Competitors $1.81 billion $283.08 million 36.33

Freshworks’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Freshworks. Freshworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Freshworks rivals beat Freshworks on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc., a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc. was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.