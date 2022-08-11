Analyzing Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Hycroft Mining has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hycroft Mining and Vista Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vista Gold has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 236.83%. Given Vista Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

76.4% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -147.74% N/A -44.46% Vista Gold N/A -82.52% -74.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Vista Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $110.73 million 1.82 -$88.56 million ($1.49) -0.68 Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.11) -6.07

Vista Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hycroft Mining. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hycroft Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vista Gold beats Hycroft Mining on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

