Analyzing WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) & EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO)

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.9% of EVmo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo -116.11% -1,215.30% -82.17% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EVmo and WISeKey International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

WISeKey International has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 483.66%. Given WISeKey International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than EVmo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVmo and WISeKey International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $10.24 million 2.99 -$14.98 million N/A N/A WISeKey International $22.26 million 1.22 -$20.34 million N/A N/A

EVmo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WISeKey International.

Risk & Volatility

EVmo has a beta of 3.76, indicating that its stock price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WISeKey International has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WISeKey International beats EVmo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform to manage components in an intelligent car by providing digital identities based on PKI technology.; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. Further, it provides AI solutions through knowledge automation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

