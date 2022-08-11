Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5,036.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,227,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,658 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $170.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.81 and a 200-day moving average of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $448.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

