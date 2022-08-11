ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Raised to $329.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $329.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANSS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.30.
ANSYS Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of ANSS opened at $287.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $225.92 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.
Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS
In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $255,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 175.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,802,000 after acquiring an additional 446,716 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 371.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,082,000 after acquiring an additional 387,174 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in ANSYS by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 689,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,069,000 after acquiring an additional 200,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANSYS (ANSS)
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.