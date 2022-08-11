ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Raised to $329.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $329.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANSS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.30.

Shares of ANSS opened at $287.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $225.92 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $255,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 175.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,802,000 after acquiring an additional 446,716 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 371.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,082,000 after acquiring an additional 387,174 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in ANSYS by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 689,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,069,000 after acquiring an additional 200,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

