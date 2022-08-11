Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the July 15th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Antelope Enterprise Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:AEHL opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Antelope Enterprise has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. The company provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

