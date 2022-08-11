Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 7,916.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 68,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $698,035.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 311,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,017.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 68,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $698,035.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,017.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 250,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $2,587,768.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,865.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 865,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,071 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.60. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.28 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 130.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

