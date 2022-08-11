Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,041,701 shares of company stock worth $36,428,152. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $33,250,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,304,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,808,000 after buying an additional 1,782,100 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 3.68.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

